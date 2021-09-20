Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal Pleasants County wreck

Cana Turner
Cana Turner(NCRJ)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman is behind bars Monday after Pleasants County authorities said she left the scene of a fatal wreck on Henry Camp Road.

Sheriff Chuck Mankins identified 18-year-old Abigail Hause as the woman who died in the crash. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Mankins said the driver had left the scene by the time authorities arrived Friday night.

Since then, Mankins said Cana Turner, 21, has been arrested in connection to the crash. She was allegedly behind the wheel when the wreck happened, but Mankins was unsure of what she’s currently charged with.

Turner is listed in the North Central Regional Jail as a pretrial felon.

Mankins said Turner and Hause lived together.

You can read our previous coverage of this story here.

