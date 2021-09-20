Wood County chooses architectural firm for new 911 center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission will negotiate with the architectural firm ZMM for the design of the new 911 center.

The commissioners Monday chose the Charleston firm over several others who made presentations last week.

The former Suddenlink call center building is to be renovated, with the 911 center’s operations moved from its current Core Road location. The county currently plans to retain the current building.

The new center, according to Director Rick Woodyard, will provide 3,000 square feet of workspace for the dispatch center, compared to the current 645 square feet.

”My hope is we have that as a backup center,” Commission President Blair Couch said of the current building, “and we create our new center that becomes a regional training area that does the same as we do now, but there’s a lot of room to expand if necessary.”

“And then in the new building, bring in everything new,” Woodyard added. “New radio components, new phone system software. So the day we walk in, the new building would have everything state of the art, inside the new building.”

The Thrasher Group is the commission’s second choice for architectural services. It, followed by the McCarthy company, would be negotiated with if talks with ZMM were unsuccessful.

Woodyard says the new building will be fortified for security reasons.

