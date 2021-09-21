15th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk taking place this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Mid-Ohio Valley chapter is getting everything prepared for this Saturday’s Out of the Darkness Walk.

The walk celebrates the lives of people who died by suicide, and those who are still here after battles with suicide or suicidal thoughts.

Adults and children are welcome to take part in at the event.

Event coordinator, Jackie Scott, says that this is an important and emotional time for all those that have been affected by suicide.

“Hopefully, an event like this, you get a bunch of people and it’s not somebody asking for help by themselves. We’re going to have a bunch of the local mental health providers are going to be here. Both from the West Virginia side and the Ohio side. So, hopefully we can make some connections there. And even connections between each other,” says Scott.

The walk will take place at City Park.

Officials say the event goes from 1 to 4 in the afternoon.

