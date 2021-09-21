Criss Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Criss Elementary has been titled a National Blue Ribbon School. It’s one of three West Virginia schools being recognized.

The school is being celebrated as an exemplary high-performing school. Principal Heather Grant says the title is a first for the school and she’s thrilled. She says, as a school with a notable amount of poverty, with 50% of its students receiving free or reduced lunches, it especially means a lot.

Grant credits the award to a team effort, pointing to high parent involvement as a reason they won the title.

She said, “I could not be prouder of my staff, my students, and my parents because I didn’t achieve this. It was because of them that the school achieved this.”

It’s an accomplishment the school isn’t going to let pass by without celebrating. Next week, they’re planning a spirit week.

