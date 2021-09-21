Employers seek staff at job fair in the world of Covid

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Ohio Means Jobs and Mid-Ohio Valley Employment partnered together to host a small job fair on Monday.

Since Ohio Means Jobs works with employers as well as people searching for jobs in the area, WTAP got some insight into what the job market looks like during Covid.

Amanda Sutphin, a workforce administrator for Ohio Means Jobs, said...

“Honestly, we have a lot of employers that are just begging for employees...,”

About 10 employers set up tables and pamphlets at the fair, hoping for the right match for the job.

Janelle Seevers is one of those employers. She works for a cleaning business. Needless to say, business is booming.

Still, finding employees has gotten harder during Covid.

“We’re looking for people that want to work for us and good quality, solid candidates and we have a lot to offer...we just, we haven’t been able to find them,” she said.

And employers are ramping up pay and incentives to get them.

Sutphin said, “Employers right now are pretty much doing anything they can to try and draw the people in and get them back to work…,”

And it’s not any specific industry that’s looking for employees.

Sutphin said, “We have a lot of manufacturing businesses that are wanting employees...healthcare...there’s jobs in every industry that you can think of.”

The wide variety of openings, however, means more options for a shifting hiring pool.

Sutphin said,“I see a lot of people coming in that are wanting to do maybe truck-driving now or they want to go back to school and get their STNA or they want to...their LPN. They want to do other things and I think that happened a lot with Covid as people rethought what type of job they want to have.”

And, while hiring proves to be a challenge, Seevers is excited that in-person recruiting events are ramping back up.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ohio’s unemployment rate stayed at 5.4% in August, the same as it was in July. West Virginia, on the other hand, went down from 5% to 4.8%. A disclaimer that August data is still marked as preliminary.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.