Mid-Ohio Valley local chosen as community coaching fellow

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Community Development Hub has chosen 10 people to take part in their Community Coaching Fellowship program.

One of those people is Reed Byers, a local to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The program is designed to develop fellows’ leadership skills and advance a community project they’re working on.

Reed’s focus will be mentoring our youth through ‘How to Save a Life.’ It’s an umbrella of programs through which Reed will create a youth running club that will emphasize mentorship and healthy lifestyle coaching.

Byers will also create a youth recovery coaching program, which will provide mentorship and other services to people 25 and younger who are struggling with mental health or addiction.

‘How to Save a Life’ will be launched through GiveMore Connections.

Byers said, ”We have a health crisis here in the Mid-Ohio Valley - physical and mental - and we’re dealing with a drug epidemic so I believe in systemic change and it starts with our youth so, by caring for our youth now, we eliminate a lot of the problems we’ll have to deal with later.”

Byers’ fellowship coach Stacy Thomas tells us he was chosen because he has a lot of community development experience on top of a lot of ambition and eagerness to learn.

The hope is that ‘How to Save a Life’ will launch in 2022.

