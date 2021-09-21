Obituary: Carpenter, Michael Edwin “Mike”

Michael Edwin “Mike” Carpenter, 66, of Spencer, died Monday, September 20, 2021.

He was born May 9, 1955, at Spencer, a son of Alice Romine Carpenter Mace of Spencer, and the late Edmund Carpenter.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca “Becky” Carpenter; brother, David Carpenter; stepfather, Arnold Mace.

Mike was a graduate of Spencer High School Class of 1973, and a member of Moriah Lodge No. 38, A.F. & A.M., Spencer. He was an employee of Cox Well Service, Spencer, and a former employee of Jack Garrett Ford, Spencer.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his sons, Jason Carpenter and his fiancée, Shannon Williams of Dexter City, Ohio and Chad Carpenter of Spencer; grandchildren, Maddison, Timmy, Lane, and Chris Carpenter; great-grandchild, Kyler; sisters, Terry Stotts of Shade, Ohio and Jennifer Moore of Chloe; brother, Joe Carpenter of Elizabeth; half-brother, Brian Mace of Spencer.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Rev. Jerry Saunders officiating. Burial, with Masonic graveside rites, will be in Spencer Memorial Cemetery, Spencer.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

