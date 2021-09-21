Advertisement

Obituary: Denton, Beverly Dianne

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Beverly Dianne Denton, 66, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dianne was born October 5, 1954, in Marietta to Paul and Patricia Denton.

She was a 1973 graduate of Warren High School. Dianne retired from the Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church.

Dianne will be deeply missed by her son Robert “Robbie” Ritchie Jr., sisters Paula Colyer, Kimberly Fortney, and Jennifer Daggett; brother Jeffrey Denton; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, as well as her dogs Chase and Reba.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her brother Paul Denton Jr.

Per her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.  Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

