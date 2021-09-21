Obituary: Drake, Forrest Earl “Pete”

Forrest Earl “Pete” Drake, 77, of Left Hand, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at home.

He was born September 12, 1944, at Left Hand, the son of the late Gerald Earl and Thelma Virginia Snodgrass Drake.

Pete was a retired equipment operator. He was a member of the IUOE, Local 132, Charleston, and a former employee of Carl E. Smith, Sandyville. Also, he was a 50-year member of the Linden Lodge No. 83, A.F. & A.M., Linden. His pastimes included hunting, spending time outdoors and with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Janice Hayes and June Drake; a brother, Randy Drake.

Survivors include is his wife, Doris Carper Drake, whom he married on August 8, 1964; sons, Jamie E. (Angie) Drake of Newton, Steve F. (Cindy) Drake of Spencer, and Petie (Robin) Drake of Looneyville; six grandchildren, Justin, Josh, Jordan, Zona, Amber, and Erika Drake; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Lynch of Spencer and Lana Rogers of Akron, Ohio; brothers, Gary Drake of Clay, Larry Drake of Left Hand, and Jerry Drake of North Carolina.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 24 in the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Burial, with Masonic graveside rites, will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.