Obituary: Ellyson, Willard Glen

Willard Glen Ellyson, 84, of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly of Gilmer County, WV passed away at home September 16, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

He was born at home on Sinking Creek, ( Cox’s Mills) Gilmer Co., WV on January 25, 1937, to the late Walter and Rosa Belle Price Ellyson.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA in 1956-57. He retired from Union Carbide Corporation, Marietta, OH and later worked for Publix Supermarket, Fort Myers, FL where he really enjoyed being with his co-workers and customers. Willard had a hug for everyone. He loved to hunt, fish, and even crochet potholders.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathryn Black Ellyson; a daughter Rebecca (Becky) Mason (Paul), Marietta, OH; Sister, Genevieve Earl, Grantsville, WV; Granddaughter, Danielle Brooke Harter (Tim) with whom he and his wife resided and Great Grandson Kaiden Harter, Lehigh Acres, FL. Also, surviving are three Grandsons, Daniel Mason (Erica); David Mason (Amanda); and Dean Mason (Misty) all of Marietta, OH. Several Great Grandchildren, Madison, Andrew, Ryan, Jodi, Luke, Elizabeth, McKensie, and Devon and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Kent Ellyson, brothers, Arch, George, Walter, Edward, Bernard, and Tom, also two sisters Virginia and Martha Jane.

The family would like to thank Hospice Care for their compassionate care. Also his Grandaughter, Danielle, her husband Tim, and Great Grandson Kaiden for their wonderful care in making him comfortable and doing everything they could to ease his pain. He could not have gotten better care anywhere.

A memorial service will be held September 23, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at McGregor Baptist Church, Room 100, 3750 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33966

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. woundedwarriors.org

