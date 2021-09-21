Advertisement

Obituary: Evans, Michael Stewart

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Michael Stewart Evans, 48, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 12, 1973, in Marietta, OH to Lawrence “Stu” and Jean Ann Farnsworth Evans.

Mike was a 1994 graduate from Fort Frye High School and had been employed at Walmart.

He is survived by his wife, Helen M. Klintworth Evans; three children, Rebecca, Crystal, and Aaron Evans; a grandson, Jaxx Stewart; his mother, Jean Evans; four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stu Evans; paternal grandparents, Monid and Coral Small Good; maternal grandmother, Judy Farnsworth and a grandson, Braxton Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with burial to follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to Hadley Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

