Obituary: Hardbarger, Gregory Ralph

Gregory Ralph Hardbarger, 60 of Cairo, WV (Glendale Community) went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021.

He was born May 13th, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Violet L. (Mitchell) Hardbarger and the late Ralph D. Hardbarger.

Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, and being around his family and friends. He was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1979.

In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan E. (Wilson) Hardbarger of Cairo, WV; daughters, Mandy Flanagan (Jason) of Pennsboro, WV and Alisha Cottrill (Lynn) of Auburn, WV; sons, Nathan Hardbarger (Amber) and Craig Hardbarger (Kauri); siblings, Brad Hardbarger and Sherry Combs all of Auburn, WV; and multiple loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Greg is preceded in death by his father and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Auburn Baptist Church in Auburn, WV with Robert Adams and Harry Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardbarger Family Cemetery in Auburn, WV. Visitation will take place 11 am-1 pm prior to the service Thursday. Raiguel Funeral Home of Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.