Obituary: Nicolais, Pamela Jean Curfman

Pamela Jean Curfman Nicolais, 63, of Elizabeth, WV, lost her hard-fought battle with COVID on Sept. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Jack and Martha Maxine Lynch Curfman. She was a life-long resident of Wirt County.

Pam was a 1976 graduate of Wirt County High School and worked as a licensed massage therapist, a dental assistant, and her most important job was as a homemaker. She attended New Home Methodist Church and Big Island Run Church. She belonged to the Women’s Club of Elizabeth and was a member of Elizabeth Town Council.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years John Nicolais II, her children John (Carrie) Nicolais III of Canfield, Oh, Jeremy (Lacrissa) Nicolais of Elizabeth, WV and Adam (Hannah) Nicolais of Palestine; grandchildren Allyson Nicolais, Kinsley Nicolais, Kason Nicolais, Harper Nicolais, Hailey Nicolais, Sadie Belt, Logan Nicolais, and Callie Nicolais; sisters Lorene (Ernie) Cumbridge, Nancy (Ronald - deceased) Spencer, Helen (Jim) Maze, Shirley (Darrell) Dowler, Carolyn (Keith) Belt, Debbie (Rick) Windland; brothers Larry (Roxanne) Curfman, Rick (Patty) Curfman and Eric (Rhonda) Curfman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To know Pam was to love her, and she didn’t know a stranger. Family and faith were her entire world. She was fully devoted to her grandchildren. From teaching them to swim, going berry picking, drives out Buffalo Ridge looking at wildlife, and teaching them how to bake,

“Mamaw” had the uncanny ability to calm and rock a baby to sleep and loved to tell secrets and stories to them before bedtime.

She most enjoyed spending time with picnics, bonfires, and fireworks at the family farm---Curfman Rocks. Pam was also known as an avid (very loud) supporter of all Wirt County sporting teams. No matter the situation, Pam always reminded you to stop and Pray. She will be greatly missed by her family and the entire community.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Big Island Run Church, 193 Meadow View Lane, Elizabeth, WV. Pastor John Larrison will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Sept 24, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the church and Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service. Private graveside services will be held at New Home Methodist Church. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.