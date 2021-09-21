Obituary: Taylor, Frank “Ack”

Frank “Ack” Taylor, 67 of Little Hocking, Ohio died on September 17, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 6, 1954, and was the son of the late Frank Alexander Sr. and Mary Louise Moore Taylor. He retired from Nova in Belpre, Ohio where he had been a supervisor. He was a huge Warrior Nation Fan. He considered the river his happy place. He loved his friends and family and was known as FaceBook Frank to them.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Taylor, son, Shawn (Elysia) Taylor, grandchildren, Abby (Garrett), Kurt, Trent, step-grandchildren, Ayden Atkinson, Alayna Atkinson, son, Jason (Laura Pottmeyer) Taylor, grandchildren, Ace and Annabelle, two sisters, Fran (Lenny) Cossman, Barb Snider, Mother in law, Bonnie McBrayer and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Steve Taylor, brother, Roger Allen.

Services will be on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Porterfield Baptist Church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

