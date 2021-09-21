Redistricting committee to consider public input

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The last of the public meetings has taken place, and, in the next few months, a legislative committee will determine West Virginia’s new legislative and congressional districts.

That committee which includes Delegate Bill Anderson of Wood County, has to divide the state into new single-member delegate districts, and reduced the number of congressional districts from three to two.

50 years ago, West Virginia had six congressional seats. As its population has declined, that number fell to four in the 1970′s and 80′s, and to three since the 1990′s.

There’s been discussion about having separate congressional districts for the northern and southern halves of the state. But, according to Anderson, there’s also been talk about northwestern and southwestern-based federal districts.

”I think that might have difficulty meeting the requirements of the courts and districts being compact,” he said Tuesday. “But I’m certainly going to look, and study all proposals, and do what I believe is best for the state and best for Wood County.”

Del. Anderson says it’s likely the redistricting plan will be taken up in a special session of the full legislature.

The Senate redistricting committee plans an organizational meeting Thursday. Senate spokesperson Jacque Bland says there will be no discussion of recently-completed draft maps at the meeting.

