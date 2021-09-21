School district sees major increase in school bus passing violations

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As Gallipolis City School buses stop, drivers continue to roll on through.

“As of this morning we’ve had 27 school bus passing violations … it’s very concerning; we’ve only been in school 19 days,” said Troy Johnson, Transportation Safety Director.

That’s an average of more than one violation for every school day.

Johnson says school bus passing violations have remained an issue through the years.

“It wouldn’t be uncommon to have one or two per month,” Johnson said.

However, since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, there has been a significant increase.

“From yesterday’s evening routes to this morning we had four violations,” Johnson said. “I’ve been here 12 years, and this is the worst I’ve seen.”

With the number one priority of making sure students are getting to and from school safely, this major increase sparks worry for parents like Aaron Walker.

“We’re busy, there’s stresses, there’s distractions-- but we have to stop and say ‘hey, what are our priorities and how can we make sure our youth are taken care of?” Walker said.

When you see a school bus turn on their lights and put out their stop sign on a two or three-lane road, all traffic approaching the stopped school bus from either direction must stop.

On the other hand, on a road with four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction as the bus must stop.

“Partner with us to make sure kids get to and from school safely,” Johnson said.

In Ohio, school bus passing violations result in a mandatory appearance in court. The fines can range as high as $500 and can result in a suspended license.

