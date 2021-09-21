Support for “Freedom to Vote” act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia voting rights advocates endorses a proposed-and revised-federal voting rights bill championed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

They held a videoconference Tuesday critical of Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner’s recent comments about the “Freedom to Vote” act.

In a recent letter to Manchin, Warner said the Freedom to Vote act is-in his words-nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the authority placed on state legislatures by the U.S. Constitution.

The group, which includes Warner’s Democratic predecessor Natalie Tennant, says Manchin’s proposal provides funding for county clerks’ offices and expands early voting from 10 to 15 days before elections.

It also places limits on so-called “dark money” campaign contributions and encourages use of mail-in ballots and election-day voter registration.

The Freedom to Vote Act is a modification of the “For the People” voting act, to which Manchin came out in opposition earlier this year. Backers are calling on Manchin’s G.O.P. counterpart, Shelley Moore Capito, to support it as well.

