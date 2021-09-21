Advertisement

Support for “Freedom to Vote” act

(Janay Reece)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia voting rights advocates endorses a proposed-and revised-federal voting rights bill championed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

They held a videoconference Tuesday critical of Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner’s recent comments about the “Freedom to Vote” act.

In a recent letter to Manchin, Warner said the Freedom to Vote act is-in his words-nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the authority placed on state legislatures by the U.S. Constitution.

The group, which includes Warner’s Democratic predecessor Natalie Tennant, says Manchin’s proposal provides funding for county clerks’ offices and expands early voting from 10 to 15 days before elections.

It also places limits on so-called “dark money” campaign contributions and encourages use of mail-in ballots and election-day voter registration.

The Freedom to Vote Act is a modification of the “For the People” voting act, to which Manchin came out in opposition earlier this year. Backers are calling on Manchin’s G.O.P. counterpart, Shelley Moore Capito, to support it as well.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cana Turner
UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal Pleasants County wreck
The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
Woman dies in early morning wreck
Hospital employees demonstrate against mandatory vaccvinations
Guess was last seen in Stewart around 9 PM.
Local 16 year old missing
Zachary Lee Taylor obit
Obituary: Taylor, Zachary Lee

Latest News

Redistricting committee to consider public input
"The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest levels ever of hospitalizations among those...
Ohio hospital leaders say COVID cases dominating their facilities
A teacher supervises her class during a lesson.
Criss Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School
44 people were tested on the first day.
Wood County Schools launches weekly Covid testing site