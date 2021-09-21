UPDATE: Woman accused in fatal wreck charged with DUI causing death

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman accused of leaving the scene of a fatal car wreck early Friday morning has been charged with two felonies related to the crash.

Cana Turner, 21, has been charged with driving under the influence causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Turner was allegedly driving drunk Friday morning when she crashed her SUV, killing her 18-year-old passenger, Abigail Hause.

Turner was not at the scene when first responders arrived, but court documents say she was quickly identified as the owner of the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Turner fled the scene on foot and made no attempt to contact emergency services or to help Hause, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner was found and arrested hours later near the border of Pleasants County and Ritchie County while allegedly trying to hide behind a mobile home.

The criminal complaint says authorities found video evidence of Turner driving recklessly within hours of the crash. In the video, authorities said Turner appears to be impaired by either drugs or alcohol.

Turner was arraigned in Pleasants County Magistrate Court Tuesday afternoon. She was given an $84,000 surety bond.

As a condition of her bond, court documents say she may not leave West Virginia without written permission of the court.

