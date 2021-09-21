Advertisement

Wood County Schools launches weekly Covid testing site

44 people were tested on the first day.
44 people were tested on the first day.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be offering a weekly Covid testing site for staff, students, and their immediate relatives. The first of those sites set things into motion this Tuesday.

The goal is to reduce the spread of Covid in Wood County Schools. The only eligibility requirement is that you are either a student, staff member, or their immediate family.

The testing is free and happens three times each week at the Lincoln School right next to Van Devender Middle School. On Tuesdays and Thursdays the site is open from 10 AM to 2 PM and on Saturdays it’s open from 10 AM to 5 PM. Online registration in advance is strongly encouraged but not required. You can find the pre-registration QR code if you click here.

The school system’s spokesperson, Michael Erb, reports that 44 tests were done on the testing site’s first day.

Erb says staff and students have been having trouble finding testing sites in time to get out of quarantine early, so some have had to wait through an entire quarantine period without symptoms.

Sites will be using PCR tests via nasal swab or saliva sample.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cana Turner
UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal Pleasants County wreck
The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
Woman dies in early morning wreck
Hospital employees demonstrate against mandatory vaccvinations
Guess was last seen in Stewart around 9 PM.
Local 16 year old missing
Zachary Lee Taylor obit
Obituary: Taylor, Zachary Lee

Latest News

A teacher supervises her class during a lesson.
Criss Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School
Business cards, flyers, and pamphlets were sprawled across tables, while employers spoke to...
Employers seek staff at job fair in the world of Covid
Reed Byers plans on mentoring our youth through his upcoming 'How to Save a Life' program, with...
Mid-Ohio Valley local chosen as community coaching fellow
Hospital employees demonstrate against mandatory vaccvinations