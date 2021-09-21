Wood County Schools launches weekly Covid testing site

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be offering a weekly Covid testing site for staff, students, and their immediate relatives. The first of those sites set things into motion this Tuesday.

The goal is to reduce the spread of Covid in Wood County Schools. The only eligibility requirement is that you are either a student, staff member, or their immediate family.

The testing is free and happens three times each week at the Lincoln School right next to Van Devender Middle School. On Tuesdays and Thursdays the site is open from 10 AM to 2 PM and on Saturdays it’s open from 10 AM to 5 PM. Online registration in advance is strongly encouraged but not required. You can find the pre-registration QR code if you click here.

The school system’s spokesperson, Michael Erb, reports that 44 tests were done on the testing site’s first day.

Erb says staff and students have been having trouble finding testing sites in time to get out of quarantine early, so some have had to wait through an entire quarantine period without symptoms.

Sites will be using PCR tests via nasal swab or saliva sample.

