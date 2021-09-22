Elmcroft provides supplies to help COVID patients through isolation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With COVID patients at Marietta Memorial Hospital having to be quarantined as they get treatment, one local group provided some help as they stay in isolation.

Elmcroft, a Marietta-based assisted living facility, is providing supplies to help patients get through their treatment.

Some of these supplies include coloring books, art supplies and paintings.

Hospital officials say that these items help those getting care get their mind at ease.

And especially helps with the emotional and psychological toll that isolation can bring.

“When it comes to isolation, you don’t know how long you’re going to be here in the hospital. Visitation’s restricting, trying to keep people out for safety precautions. Anything and everything that can keep patients busy, keep their minds engaged on something else is very, very beneficial for these people here,” says Marietta Memorial Hospital licensed social worker, Cassidy Schmidle.

A few other organizations that have provided help are Columbus Springs, Eagle Pointe, Stonerise, Muskingham Valley, and Highland Oaks to name a few.

