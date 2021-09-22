Marietta man arrested after attempting to kill his wife

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Washington County man has been arrested after trying to kill his wife Sunday afternoon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, 58-year old Clay Phelps of Marietta told his wife, Vicky Phelps, that she should leave their home because he wanted to kill her. Vicky told the sheriff’s department she got in her car to leave. As she was leaving she heard what she believed to be gunshots. Detective Sgt. McKee examined the vehicle Vicky was driving when she heard the gunshots. The vehicle had 6 holes, consistent with holes caused by a bullet.

Detectives met with Clay Phelps at his home. Clay admitted that he had used a 9mm firearm and shot at his wife, while she was driving her vehicle. Clay refused to provide the firearm used in this incident.

“He was arrested and taken to jail. He went to court, I think it was yesterday morning. So the bond is set for the attempted murder would be 75,000 dollars at this time,” Deputy Sheriff Mark Warden said.

Warden says the investigation is still ongoing and that if anyone has any information they should call the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.