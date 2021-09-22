Obituary: Chichester, Betty Ann

Betty Ann Chichester, 78, of Parkersburg died September 17, 2021, at Stonerise Health Care.

She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Richard and Betty (Stout) Chichester.

She had worked as an X-ray technician at Camden Clark and Brockway Glass.

She is survived by her brother Stephen Chichester and niece Tammy Chichester Cunningham.

In addition to her brother, she was preceded in death by her niece Cindy Chichester Elder.

Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.