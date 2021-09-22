Obituary: DeLancy Jr., Jack W.

Jack W. DeLancy, Jr., 59, of Waverly, WV, passed away September 19, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta campus.

He was born April 11, 1962, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Jack Sr. and Phyllis Barker DeLancy.

Jack was employed by Maylan Enterprises in water blasting. He liked shooting guns at the gun range. He also enjoyed hunting and riding 4 wheelers.

He is survived by one son, Derrick DeLancy of Maine; two daughters, Jasmine DeLancy of Waverly, WV and Danella Lavoie of Maine; one brother, Ben DeLancy; four sisters, Vicki Lauderman, Tessa DeLancy, Tricia Hufner, and Melinda Braham; five grandchildren, Khloe and Wyatt DeLancy, Addison and Bryce Marden, Austin Lavoie; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his daughter Melissa DeLancy.

At his request, there will be no services or funeral.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the DeLancy family.

