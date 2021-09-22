Obituary: Johnson, Helen S.

Helen S. Johnson, 79, of Grantsville, WV passed away on September 19, 2021, at Nella’s Nursing Home in Elkins, WV.

She was born on January 27, 1942, to the late Forrest Stemple and Willodene Cunningham. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donnie Johnson, sister Leona Deuley, mother Willodene Cunningham, and step-father Lester Cunningham.

Helen was retired from Calhoun Banks and the Grantsville Town Office. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grantsville. Helen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She has a love for reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by some Rob (Crissy) Johnson of Orma, WV, daughters Allison (Brian) Millard of South Carolina, Paige Johnson of Morgantown, and 9 grandchildren: Matt (Morgan) Lightsey, Dalton Brant, Makayla Johnson (Ryan Ferguson) Brock Brant, Karlie Johnson, Wyatt Brant, Hailey Millard and Jaden Millard. Brothers Marvin (Peggy) Stemple, Calvin Cunningham, sisters Jeani Whipkey, Betty (June) Deuley, JoAnn (Carl) Lawson, Bonnie (Joe) Johnson, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, officiated by Greg Swisher of Oak Hill Baptist Church, WV, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Stemple Cemetery in Mt. Zion, WV following services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

