Obituary: Law, John D.

John D. Law, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2021, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born on September 20, 1925, in Lawford, WV, the son of the late Ritchie D. and Lida Viola Bartlett Law.

John had proudly served his country in the US Army, Air Force, Navy, and then with the National Guard. He retired from Elkem after thirty-four years with the company. He was a member of the Broadway Baptist Church.

John is survived by his daughters Terry Sousan (Tony) of Missouri, Kem Stewart (Rick) of Parkersburg, stepson Terry D. Campbell (Sharon) of Warren, OH, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister Edith Crew of FL, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Reta M. Mason Law in 2017, son Steven P. Law, stepdaughter Marsha S. Campbell, five brothers, and three sisters.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Harrisville with military rites by the VFW #3994 of Harrisville.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Parkersburg Care Center for their care and compassion and to Janet and Tene for all their support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.