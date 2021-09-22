Obituary: Marlow, Justin W.

Justin Wyatt Marlow, 39 of Parkersburg, passed away on September 15, 2021. He was born on July 15, 1982, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Larry Marlow and Gayle Dulaney.

Justin was the Logistics Team Lead at Hino Motors and he loved his work family dearly. He was a member of The Refuge Church. Justin loved to compete in the Strongman Competitions and work out with his friends, travel, and adventure out of town. He absolutely loved his family more than anything and was excited to meet his newest additions to the family, Baby Nash, and Baby Vucelick. Justin was an avid Atlanta Braves, West Virginia Mountaineers, Morgan High School, and Parkersburg South fan.

Justin is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Marlow, four children: Koen Marlow, Abigail Marlow, Tana (Chance) Clark, and Jeffry Vucelick, two grandchildren: Colton and Maya Clark, stepmother Mary Marlow, stepfather Gene Dulaney, two brothers: Jeff (Rohini) Marlow, and Jerod Marlow, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

In addition to his parents, Justin is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Raymond and Lelia Marlow, maternal grandparents: Robert and Donna Wyatt, Aunt Deana Barton, and niece Katie Marlow.

Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at The Tri-County Worship Center with Pastor Darren Alkire officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

