Obituary: Rings, Kevin Arthur

Kevin Arthur Rings, 58, of Marietta, OH passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 21, 1962, in Columbus, OH to the late Godfrey (Jr.) and Carole Smith Rings.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kari Phillips Rings, and their two children, Jocelyn and Connor Rings; two brothers, Keith Rings (Marcy) and Kerry Rings (Carrie), and nieces Abigail, Elizabeth, Brenna, and Brooke. Also survived by numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kevin was a 1980 graduate of Dublin High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University in 1984. He also attended The Ohio State University where he received his law degree. He became a member of the Ohio Bar Association in 1987 and was also a member of the Washington County Bar Association. He was a longtime attorney at Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and had previously taught law classes at Washington State Community College, as well as for the Peace Officer Basic Academy. He was also a longtime member at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Parkersburg.

Kevin loved watching his kids play sports, especially soccer. His kids meant the world to him, and he loved talking about them to everyone. He also loved his dogs which made his heart full and will be sadly missed by all three, Dudley, Marley, and Charlie. Kevin was an avid fan of Ohio State sports, as well as watching many other Ohio sports teams. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and bowling, which he had been in leagues for years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with burial/entombment to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

