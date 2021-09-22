Advertisement

Obituary: Walker, Rebecca Sue “Becky”

Rebecca Walker obit
Rebecca Walker obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Rebecca Sue “Becky” Walker, 76, of Coolville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Cedar Grove Assisted Living Facility.

She was born May 8, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Fred Harry and Hazel Ernestine Sutton Boice. Becky was a 1963 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mt. State Business College. She was a member of the Torch Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, trout fishing, tennis, and playing cards.

Becky is survived by her husband, Curtis D. Walker II; her two daughters, Tini R. Siano of Erie, PA and Mendi M. Lewis (Chris) of Waterford, MI; her brother, Mike Boice of Parkersburg and grandchildren, Sydni Siano, Kennedy Lewis, Kendra Lewis, Mackenzie Lewis and C. J. Lewis.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg.

