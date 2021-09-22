reThink Franklin Street hosting pop-up demonstration to make West side of Marietta more pedestrian friendly

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Community input is being sought on how to make the Westside of Marietta more pedestrian-friendly.

Tomorrow from 10 to noon, the organization reThink Franklin Street will be holding a pop-up demonstration starting at the Gilman United Methodist Church on Franklin street. Jackson Patterson, Chair of Main Street West, says the workshop is aiming to gauge people’s ideas about how the spaces throughout the West side of Marietta can become more pedestrian-friendly.

“It’s a really good way to collaborate all at the same table and just have fun and redesign it in a better way to make it more walkable for pedestrians and traffic for visitors and traffic,” Patterson said. “Everybody who comes to Marietta can pass through here safely and it looks really friendly and comforting...it’s home.”

The Ohio Department of Health, Washington County Creating Healthy Communities, the Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Washington County Health Department, Main Street West, and the City of Marietta are all partnering to present this pop-up demonstration and workshop. Patterson says more pop-up demonstrations and public input meetings will be scheduled in the future.

