St. Mary’s family raises awareness for Down Syndrome in NYC

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -One little boy in St. Marys got to shine bright in Time Square this past weekend to help celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness month.

“Happiness. Happiness, yes, he brings us lots of Happiness,” Nicole Hendershot said.

She was talking about her youngest son Weston Hendershot. He’s a happy 11-month-old baby from Saint Marys. Weston was diagnosed with Down Syndrome-a condition that he and the rest of his family are learning more about every day.

“I think getting the diagnosis is just...it’s overwhelming. It’s ok to process and then educate. That is what it takes to be a parent of anybody with disabilities or challenges,” Nicole said.

While Nicole Hendershot and her family are educating themselves about Down Syndrome, they are also connecting with other families in similar situations...which is why Nicole decided to take Weston to New York City after he was selected to participate in the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video Presentation.

“So in the morning in time square for an hour they run 500 pictures of individuals with Down Syndrome and it kicks off the whole program of the Buddy Walk,” Nicole said.

The Buddy Walk was done virtually this year because of COVID. But Nicole took Weston to Central Park to walk. The purpose of both the walk and the photo presentation is to raise money and support for families who have a child with down syndrome.

“Overall, heartwarming because they are people just like us going through the exact same milestones, and doctors appointments, and the diagnosis we all received,” Nicole said.

Nicole says there are 250 other Buddy Walks Nation Wide. The West Virginia virtual Buddy Walk is on October 2nd and 3rd. A walk that will not only benefit little Weston and the Hendershot’s but all people with Down Syndrome.

