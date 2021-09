WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Gavin Bosgraf is a four sport athlete for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets.

Gavin maintains a 3.9 GPA in the classroom, while also juggling Golf, Soccer, Basketball, and Tennis for the Jackets.

Gavin hopes to go to college and get a degree in Engineering.

