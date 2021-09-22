Advertisement

Woman connected to 2019 armed robbery in Parkersburg now in jail

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A woman connected to a 2019 armed robbery in Parkersburg is now in jail.

According to the Wood County Circuit Court, Helga Olafardottir was charged on September 21st after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Olafardottir has been linked to an armed robbery that dates back to October of 2019 where a man was allegedly beaten and robbed by Wood County residents Taylor Starcher and Dalton Painter.

Olafardottir agreed to undergo long-term, inpatient substance abuse treatment and is awaiting sentencing at the North Central Regional Jail. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 29th.

