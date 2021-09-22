Advertisement

WVa lowers vaccination rates because some data counted twice

(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination figures have been adjusted sharply lower after it was discovered that some administered doses were double counted.

The problem was discovered with contractor data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to a federal pharmacy program.

State data now shows 63.7% of people over age 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, instead of the 74.3% previously reported.

CDC spokesman Scott Pauley says the agency is working with the state to address the problem. Gov. Jim Justice says the bottom line is the state needs to find more people who haven’t received their first dose of the vaccine.

The governor announced Wednesday the number of people hospitalized from COVID has now reached 1,000, and more ventilators are being ordered for the state’s hospitals.

