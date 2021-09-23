Academic Achiever of the Week: Sarah Markley

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Sarah Markley is a senior at Warren High School.

Listing some of her extracurricular activities, Sarah said she’s “involved in Student Council, where I’m Senior Class Treasurer and Executive Vice President. I’m also a part of National Honors Society and President of Spanish Honors Society, and I compete with Mock Trial and Science Olympiad.”

She says the thing she’s most proud of is her AP research project, for which she worked with third-graders classes to determine if there was a correlation between their learning environment and how well they did in school.

Markley’s also a dancer. Something she says has helped her with time management.

“I’ve been a company dancer at Pace Dance Studio since I was... well, I started competing at age eight and started dancing at age three, actually... It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time and that’s kind of taught me that I just need to be able to get my schoolwork done while also balancing extracurriculars,” Markley said.

As for the future, Sarah plans on studying civil engineering at either Case Western or Ohio Northern University.

