Hockingport man sent to prison after stealing hundreds of pieces of mail

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Hockingport man will spend at least 11 years behind bars after the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said he stole hundreds of pieces of mail.

According to a news release, 27-year-old Dalton Spangler pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Authorities said he stole mail from at least 201 people.

Investigators found hundreds of stolen envelopes and packages when they searched Spangler’s home and even more when they searched a car used in the thefts. Among the mail items taken were checks, credit cards, and even passports.

Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Spangler on Thursday to a minimum of eight years in prison and a maximum of 12.

In addition, Spangler will spend three years behind bars for probation violations.

Authorities said Spangler’s thefts were driven by drug addiction.

“Addiction is powerful. It can lead to tremendous harm to so many,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “I encourage those who are struggling with addiction to contact our office. We have proven programs that can help those who want to see positive change.”

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and the Athens Police Department all worked on the investigation.

