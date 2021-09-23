Lubeck Elementary students use robots to solve communication issues for staff

LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) -The students at Lubeck Elementary came to the rescue today after their school ran into a pretty pesty problem.

The intercom and phone system throughout the school went out, leaving teachers and staff unable to easily communicate with each other. That’s when the students, along with some help from their teachers, decided to use these little blue robots in order to deliver messages. Students are using coding software to tell where the robots to go throughout the school so they can deliver these messages. A task that many 5th graders really enjoy.

“I just think that it’s fun. I like science and stuff like that. You can have robots and have them help you if you have multiple things to do,” said Carson Nutter.

“Doing that took math and I like math it’s my favorite subject,” added Haley Raper.

Students are learning how to code during their library time with a media and technology teacher. Soon, each classroom will be able to implement this coding curriculum so that students can continue to grow their coding and commuter skills.

