Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo wraps up

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo took place on the Marietta College Campus Thursday.

Attendees were offered a full day of educational programming.

Dr. Heidi Neck, an award-winning author and educator, delivered the keynote address to the crowd of various ages.

She talked about the importance of ‘operating like an entrepreneur’ during periods of uncertainty.

Neck told the crowd, “You can’t plan how you’re going to create a lightbulb; it’s a series of tests. You can’t plan how you’re going to become the star of the basketball team; it’s the process of just shooting, and shooting, and shooting, and constantly practicing... and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Following the keynote, attendees could choose to participate in one of five tracks or switch between tracks.

The tracks included “Growth and Expansion,” “Management and Stress,” “Stand Out and Speak Up,” “Social Entrepreneurship and Non-Profits,” and “Law and Order.”

The event is scheduled to wrap-up tonight with the announcement of the 2021 MOV Entrepreneur of the Year.

