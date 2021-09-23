Obituary: Jenkins, Clara Sue

Clara Sue Jenkins, 64, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021, from the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg.

She was born January 14, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late James and Betty Caplinger Bibbie.

Clara was a homemaker. Her family was her life and she loved her time with them. She was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by one son, Stephan Wilson; two daughters, Hope (Roger) Jones II and Tabitha Weaver; four sisters, Diana (Mike) Kesterson, Jackie Dotson, Mary (Junior) Foutty, and Sharon Bibbee; 16 Grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Gale Jenkins; brothers, Carl “Dick” Bibbee, Bob Bibbie, John Bibbie; infant sister, Birtha Bibbie; sister-in-law Rita Bibbie; grandson, Tyler Lamb; great-granddaughter, Kilee Sams and great-grandson Marley Bowers.

Memorial services for Clara will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Pike St. Parkersburg WV is honored to serve the Jenkins family.

