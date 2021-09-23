Obituary: Moss, Reverend Rondal R.

Reverend Rondal R. Moss, 95, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at The Willows Nursing Home.

He was born in Newton, WV a son of the late James M. and Lavern (Ellison) Moss.

He worked for CSX Railroad and was a member of Lifeline Apostolic Church. He was a minister for United Pentecostal Church International for many years. He was a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughter Deborah Gann (Gary) of Belpre; son Rondal R. Moss II (Deborah) of Belpre; grandchildren Anthony (Shanna), Jonathan (Kelly), Lavonda (Brian), Elizabeth (Ray), Jason (Teresa), Brian (Tonya), Kelley, and Lauren; great-grandchildren Shiran (Josh), Alauna, Colby, (Jasmine), Emma, Quenton, Shiloh, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Sarah, Bryce, Braley, Allie, Carli, Xander, and Xzavier; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley E.(Love) Moss; and nine brothers and sisters.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Danny Hopkins, Reverend Greg Hurley, and Reverend Jason Gann officiating. Burial will be at Clover Cemetery in Spencer, WV. Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM.

The family would like to thank Eric and Mindy Hillings for their love and care for our father.

