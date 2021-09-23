Advertisement

Obituary: Moss, Reverend Rondal R.

Rondal Moss obit
Rondal Moss obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Reverend Rondal R. Moss, 95, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at The Willows Nursing Home.

He was born in Newton, WV a son of the late James M. and Lavern (Ellison) Moss.

He worked for CSX Railroad and was a member of Lifeline Apostolic Church.  He was a minister for United Pentecostal Church International for many years.  He was a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughter Deborah Gann (Gary) of Belpre; son Rondal R. Moss II (Deborah) of Belpre; grandchildren Anthony (Shanna), Jonathan (Kelly), Lavonda (Brian), Elizabeth (Ray), Jason (Teresa), Brian (Tonya), Kelley, and Lauren; great-grandchildren Shiran (Josh), Alauna, Colby, (Jasmine), Emma, Quenton, Shiloh, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Sarah, Bryce, Braley, Allie, Carli, Xander, and Xzavier; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley E.(Love) Moss; and nine brothers and sisters.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Danny Hopkins, Reverend Greg Hurley, and Reverend Jason Gann officiating.  Burial will be at Clover Cemetery in Spencer, WV.  Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM.

The family would like to thank Eric and Mindy Hillings for their love and care for our father.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifteen arrested in Wood County drug bust
Clay Phelps
Marietta man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill his wife
Helga Olafardottir
Woman connected to 2019 armed robbery in Parkersburg now in jail
Memorial Health Doctor on COVID cases: “We’re in a crisis”
Justin Marlow obit
Obituary: Marlow, Justin W.

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Yeager, Edgar J.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hellinger, Robert Allen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Radcliff, Jess Douglas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Melton, Linda Joyce