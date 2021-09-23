Advertisement

Obituary: Yeager, Edgar J.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Edgar J. Yeager, 85, of Marietta died September 22, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Calhoun County, WV a son of the late Whitt and Virginia (Tallhammer) Yeager.

He was a Master Builder for G.M. Builder and a member of Calvary Community Church. He was a sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years Helen D. (Weaver) Yeager; three sons Kerry Yeager of Marietta, OH, Kevin Yeager (Patricia) of Torch, OH, and Karl Yeager (Debbie) of Belpre; grandchildren Tara Turner, Darrick Yeager, Jeremy Yeager, Mark Yeager, Kayla VanMatre, Danielle Ludwick, Adam Yeager, Matt Yeager, and Megan Gilbert; sister Aileen Curry; and two brothers Tess and Gless Yeager.

Services will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Kenneth Fullerton, officiating.

Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Gilmer County, WV.  Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

