Parkersburg South advances to O.V.A.C. Finals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Lady Patriots Soccer team is advancing to the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Finals this weekend, after a dominating 4-0 win over the University Lady Hawks.

The Lady Patriots got goals from Regan Shockey, Samara Nunn, Adi Altizer, and Ava Barton in the match.

Parkersburg South advances to take on the Morgantown Lady Mohigans on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium at noon.

The team will be looking for their second consecutive O.V.A.C. championship.

