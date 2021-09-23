Advertisement

Parkersburg South advances to O.V.A.C. Finals

The Lady Patriots defeat University 4-0
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Lady Patriots Soccer team is advancing to the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Finals this weekend, after a dominating 4-0 win over the University Lady Hawks.

The Lady Patriots got goals from Regan Shockey, Samara Nunn, Adi Altizer, and Ava Barton in the match.

Parkersburg South advances to take on the Morgantown Lady Mohigans on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium at noon.

The team will be looking for their second consecutive O.V.A.C. championship.

