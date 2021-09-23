Advertisement

Plea hearing set for ex-councilman charged in January 6 Capitol riots

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A plea hearing has been set in former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber’s January 6 Capitol riot case.

Barber was charged with five crimes related to the riots.

He appeared in federal court Thursday for a status hearing.

Last time he was in court, Barber told WTAP he planned to take a plea deal.

Judge Christopher Cooper set the plea hearing for October 14 at 3 p.m.

WTAP has reached out to court officials for more details and we are waiting on a response.

