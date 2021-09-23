Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday in connection to a murder case where four members of a family were found dead.

Rebecca Lynn Walker, 17, took a plea agreement and plead guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

In December, four members of the same family were found dead by another relative at a home on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

The victims’ were later identified as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.

Investigators say each victim appears to have been shot with a firearm.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murders.

His name has not been released.

