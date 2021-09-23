UPDATE: Multiple charged with conspiracy following drug take down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eleven people were charged by state officials Wednesday following a sweeping drug take down in Wood County that included four additional federal complaints.

Thursday, WTAP acquired criminal complaints against 10 people who were charged by state officials. Their names and charges are as follows:

Mustafa Stubbs was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. According to a criminal complaint, Stubbs tried to procure marijuana for someone else through Carlo Ramsey.

Willie Robinson was charged with conspiracy. He is accused of trying to procure heroin through Carlo Ramsey.

Mary Rader was charged with conspiracy. She is accused of trying to procure methamphetamine through Carlo Ramsey.

Michael Ramsey was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is accused of trying to procure marijuana through Carlo Ramsey.

Lyman Ramsey was charged with conspiracy. He is accused of trying to procure methamphetamine through Carlo Ramsey.

Melvin Stubbs was charged with conspiracy. He is accused of trying to procure cocaine through Carlo Ramsey.

Ellsworth Prall was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Authorities found around three ounces of marijuana at his home during a federal search warrant on Wednesday.

Carl Ramsey-Shafer was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He allegedly worked with Carlo Ramsey to sell marijuana.

Carl Sartor was charged with conspiracy. He is accused of working with Patience Swiger to procure meth through Carlo Ramsey.

Brian Triplett was charged with conspiracy. He is accused of trying to procure meth through Carlo Ramsey.

Federal officials charged Carlo Ramsey with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

