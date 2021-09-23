Wood Co. resident wins boat through “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Oh, I was shocked. They had told me I won something, but I didn’t know what I had won. But after seeing this, it’s really super. It’s a beautiful boat,” says prize winner, Dwayne Kesterson.

Wood County resident Dwayne Kesterson is now the proud owner of a new bass tracker boat.

He won it through the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice says, “He’s got a brand-new bass boat now that’s worth big money and everything. The engine’s just purring like a little lion and everything. And we just wish him the very best.”

Kesterson is a driver for the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority. He says he and his wife chose to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for their own safety and the safety of others.

“I just figured how important it was,” says Kesterson. “Knowing how bad the virus seemed to be at the time. And I know, me and my wife, we decided to we both want to get the vaccine. We felt personally that that was the way to help prevent us from catching it. And even giving it to family members.”

Kesterson says he hopes more people choose to get the vaccine.

“I just want to encourage everybody,” says Kesterson. “It’s so important. We’re seeing people die. People we know. Encourage everybody that can, you know, get the vaccination. Because it really seems to prevent people from dying.”

Kesterson says now that he has a boat, he needs to get his fishing license.

