Fire burns through school buses at bus garage

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire at the bus garage in Ripley.(Ripley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school system in West Virginia lost several of its school buses Friday morning in a fire.

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire at the bus garage in Ripley.

When crews arrived on scene, a total of 3 buses were on fire.

Firefighters say a fourth bus sustained minor heat damage.

Fire crews say they were able to contain the fire to prevent any further damage.

There is no word on what started the fire.

