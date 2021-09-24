New Jackson Park pickleball courts open

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fans of pickleball now have another place to gather and play in Vienna.

Four new pickleball courts opened in Jackson Park last week and officials say they’ve already seen some serious action.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and it’s one of the fastest growing sports in our area.

In regard to the newly finished courts, Steve Black of the Vienna Parks said, “Our dream become a reality.”

A project two years in the making, officials say the funding was reached after a challenge grant from the Spartan Foundation, matched by the city.

“We’re very lucky to have these beautiful, permanent courts, but we also have four shared-line courts with the tennis court adjacent to this brand new one,” Linda Kern said.

She went on to say that “there are people here every minute of every day.”

For those trying pickleball for the first time, rules are posted.

The eight total courts are open seven days a week.

