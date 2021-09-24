Johnson trial delayed due to COVID issues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second time this year, a Wood County murder trial has been delayed due to COVID issues.

Billy Ray Johnson, Jr., 56, is accused of stabbing his brother, Kenneth Wayne Arnott, 59, to death in 2019.

Johnson’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but has now been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Johnson’s cell block in the North Central Regional Jail.

Circuit Judge Robert Waters said the court tried to make other arrangements for housing Johnson, but without success.

Johnson’s trial is now set to begin Monday, November first.

Earlier this year, the murder trial of Chester Lilly was delayed because the defendant was exposed to COVID-19.

Lilly was found guilty in July of the death of Travis Peters.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.