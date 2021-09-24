Advertisement

Man indicted for having sexual contact with children

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of having sexual contact with two children has been indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury.

Anthony Klintworth Sr. is charged with two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the Grand Jury’s report, Klintworth had sexual contact with two children under the age of 13 in the same location on Hillcrest Drive between January 1 and January 25 of 2021.

