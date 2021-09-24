Obituary: Allen, Ryan Anthony

Ryan Anthony Allen, 49, of Parkersburg, died September 22, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Mesa, AZ a son of Richard B. and Frances (Peterson) Allen. He received his BA in Psychology from Marshall University, MEd in Psychology from the Citadel, and his Ph.D. in School Psychology from Ball State University. He was a Professor in the Department of Education and Allied Studies at John Carroll University and had previously taught at Youngstown State University, The Citadel, and Ball State University. He served as President of the Ohio Inter-University Council of School Psychology.

In addition to his parents Ryan is survived by Kira Hasbargen Allen; children Hannah Elizabeth and Logan Anthony Allen both of Parkersburg; sister Kimberly Allen VanMeter and her partner, Mark Masker; maternal grandmother Veronica Peterson; several aunts and uncles, and nephews Jacob and Matthew VanMeter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 11:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Ryan’s uncle, Father John Allen as celebrant. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North. Visitation will be Friday 5-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a Wake Service at 7:30 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/).

